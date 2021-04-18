AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $254.00 at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

NYSE AON opened at $239.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average is $213.54. AON has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $239.99.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in AON by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 124.8% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

