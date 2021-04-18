AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Down 25.1% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00006764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00062909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.84 or 0.00668024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00084642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037118 BTC.

MATTER is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

