Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRS stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $674.33 million, a P/E ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

