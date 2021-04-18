Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.