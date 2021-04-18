Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report $376.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.65 million and the highest is $385.91 million. Angi reported sales of $343.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Angi’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Angi has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.68 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,379,281. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

