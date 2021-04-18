Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) PT at $56.54

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

