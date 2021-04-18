Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $37.08

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.08.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,284.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

