Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $43.29

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 558,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,085. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $35.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $905.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

