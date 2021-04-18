Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Target Price at $41.23

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 462,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 118,725 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNV opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

