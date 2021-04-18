Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $60.08

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,350 shares of company stock worth $4,575,048. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $5,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $70,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 1,123,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

