Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $74.83

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

MTZ stock opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

