Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $118.13

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,947. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.31. 2,417,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

