Analysts Set Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target at $10.50

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

ALNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,010. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

