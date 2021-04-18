Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $3.78 EPS

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the highest is $4.09. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 302.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.92 to $11.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.11. 1,459,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,534. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

