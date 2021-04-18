Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $10.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 428,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,277. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $6,046,199.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

