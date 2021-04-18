Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $3.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $5.00 million. Arcimoto reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 388.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $26.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.22 million, with estimates ranging from $70.44 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUV. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

