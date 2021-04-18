Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.53). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 273.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

SLGL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,413. The stock has a market cap of $292.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.