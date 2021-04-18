Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.65). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,135. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 million, a PE ratio of -108.39 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

