Analysts Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

