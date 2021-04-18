Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Loop Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOOP opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $348.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.