Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

