Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $8.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 93,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 267,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $669,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -135.59 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

