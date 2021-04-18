Analysts Anticipate CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.24. CoreLogic posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at $156,602,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $69,834,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,644,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $22,954,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $77.31. CoreLogic has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

