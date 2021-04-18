Analysts Anticipate Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post $272.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,595.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 361,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

