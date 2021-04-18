Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $9.19 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 217,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

