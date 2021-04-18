Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,129,522 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,129,522 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

