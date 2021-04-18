Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,625,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,681,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 9,787.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $243,225.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,974 shares of company stock worth $7,822,852. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

