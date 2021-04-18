Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.72 Million in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

