Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of H&R Block worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in H&R Block by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,928 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H&R Block by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.