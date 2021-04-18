Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 514,953 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $937,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.49 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

