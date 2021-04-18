Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,724 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $56.30 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

