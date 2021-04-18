Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

BDN stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.