Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

NYSE ST opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

