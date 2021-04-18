Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,209 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of News worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in News by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.