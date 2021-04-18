Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,916,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after acquiring an additional 136,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,901,000 after buying an additional 253,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 64,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

