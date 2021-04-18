Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1,799.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.