Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $136,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,010.33 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,452.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,150,825 shares of company stock valued at $206,702,280. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

