AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 286.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.