AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $133.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

