AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $263,121,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

AME stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $133.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

