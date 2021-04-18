Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the March 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.74 on Friday. Amesite has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

In related news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 45,834 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $195,252.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,161,588.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $91,692.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,904,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,775 shares of company stock valued at $697,977 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

