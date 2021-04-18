Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $48,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.89. 2,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,122. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.