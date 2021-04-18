American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,583. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average is $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.