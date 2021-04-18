American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American National Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American National Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American National Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $113.20 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $116.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

