American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

