American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.82.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AEO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 4,486,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,277. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.