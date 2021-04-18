American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 4,486,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,277. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

