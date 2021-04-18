AMEPAY Hits Market Capitalization of $13.37 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $737,404.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00066704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004367 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00027035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00722942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,869.05 or 1.00113294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.07 or 0.00833379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

