Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,950.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

AMZN opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3,187.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

