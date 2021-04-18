Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
