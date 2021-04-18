Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,399.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.