Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,186.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

